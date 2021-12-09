Security guard killed in Manila accident

A shot of the accident taken by residents. Courtesy: Jinger Cabillen and Road Traps in Metro Manila

MANILA (UPDATED) - A security guard died after being hit by a white sedan at the gate of a residential building complex in Numancia St., San Nicolas, Manila, Wednesday evening.

Several residents rushed to the scene after they heard of the accident from fellow tenants, who lamented the loss of 60-year-old Feliciano Dumaya, a familiar fixture to the residents for almost six years.

"Mabait si kuya, lagi niya ako nginingitian at ina-assist papasok ng building (He was nice, he always smiled at me an assisted me whenever I arrive and enter the building)," a resident said.

Dumaya's colleague, Kurt Ysmael, remembered him as a strong and happy-go-lucky man. "Masayahin na tao, tapos kahit matanda na siya kaya pa rin niya gumawa ng mga kaya din ng ibang mas bata sa kanya (He was always happy, and despite his age, he could still do tasks that men younger than he could do.)"

Another resident and administrator of Road Traps in Metro Manila posted on their Facebook page about the incident.

"Rest in peace, kuya guard, magpa-Pasko pa naman... mabait and loved by our residents. We will never forget you. ([It happened] right before Christmas time... He was a good man and loved by the residents. We will never forget you.)"

In a CCTV footage shown to ABS-CBN News by residents, a white sedan is seen speeding from the left-hand side of the screen before hitting one of the two security guards on duty.

One of the guards was able to run, but Dumaya was hit squarely and was dragged on to the pavement and against a sidewalk.



A screenshot of the CCTV footage that recorded the accident.

According to Police Captain Philip Ines of the Manila Police District, the car's driver was brought under the custody of the Manila Traffic Bureau and underwent inquest Thursday.

The suspect, who was not identified, faces a criminal case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage of property.

No further details have been made available to ABS-CBN News as of writing.