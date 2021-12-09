Palace asks PNP to probe killing of journalist in Samar

Photo courtesy of Tonette Orejas

MANILA - Malacañang on Thursday said it has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to thoroughly investigate the killing of journalist Jesus “Jess” Malabanan in Calbayog City, Samar.

Malabanan, a correspondent and stringer for the Manila Standard Today, Reuters, and Bandera, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in his home in Purok 12, Brgy. San Joaquin in Tinambacan District around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim was watching TV inside his house when two armed men shot him from the outside. The gunmen fled right after the incident.

Malabanan was quickly brought to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco of Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said he will go to Samar to personally oversee the probe into the death of Malabanan, whom he described as a "personal friend."

“Jess is a personal friend of mine. This cowardly killing in the midst of a pandemic is truly unforgivable. We will get to the bottom of this and will stop at nothing in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this despicable crime,” Egco, a former news reporter, said in a statement.

The PTFoMS said that as per their initial investigation, Malabanan had no known enemies and "was not a hard-hitting journalist."

The agency noted, however, that Malaban had previously sought their assistance in 2017, to which they responded by giving him police security.

The PNP said that it has mobilized a task group to coordinate all actions of regional investigative units regarding Malabanan's shooting.

PNP chief Dionardo Carlos said the SITG will be composed of investigating teams from the Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Forensic Group, Regional Intelligence Unit, and Calbayog City Police Station.

The SITG is now working to obtain copies of CCTV footage that may help in the ongoing probe.

“We understand the call of the family and different groups to expedite the investigation of the case. These requests will not fall on deaf ears. Establishing the motive of the case can help us in going to the bottom of this. We just need the cooperation of the witnesses,” Carlos said.

Media groups condemned the killing of Malabanan and have called for justice.