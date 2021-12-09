Pacquiao says he enjoys support of masses

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao hands out t-shirts to supporters during a motorcade in Quezon City on Dec. 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Thursday he does not feel intimidated by the show of force by other 2022 hopefuls.

The retired boxing superstar issued the statement while going on a tour also in Quezon City, where he was greeted by a huge crowd.

"Para manalo ka, kailangan mo ng 14 million o 15 million. At alam ko, ang mga mahihirap na tao, nasa akin ang suporta. Tumatakbo ako para sa kanilang lahat, hindi para sa akin," said Pacquiao, who turned to boxing as a way out of poverty.

(To win, you need 14-15 million votes. And I know the poor people support me. I am running for them, not for myself.)

On Wednesday, a huge crowd showed up during the "UniTeam Caravan" of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, causing traffic along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

The latest Social Weather Stations survey, conducted in October, on preferred presidential aspirants in 2022 showed Marcos as top choice, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo. Pacquiao ranked fourth.

Meanwhile, after his motorcade and press conference, Pacquiao paid a courtesy call on the barangay officials of Batasan led by Brgy. Chairman Jojo Abad. Thousands of supporters welcomed the senator.

From Batasan, he proceeded to Barangay Payatas, a highly populated village in the same city. Joined by barangay captain Manny Guarin, Pacquiao addressed the residents who waited for hours just to see their "idol".

Pacquiao wrapped up his Quezon City sorties by paying another visit to Mayor Joy Belmonte. He personally thanked her for the assistance and hospitality extended to his team by the city government.

