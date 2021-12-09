Manila Mayor and Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks to the audience during a “listening tour” held at an auditorium in Binangonan, Rizal on November 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday alleged that other politicians have been handing out cash to those attending their rallies and motorcades.

There are aspirants who would give you P500 for attending a sortie, and P1,500 for joining motorcades, Domagoso told his supporters who attended a pre-campaign event in Malabon.

"May mga ginagawa sa Maynila na hinihikayat, sasali sa motorcade," he told reporters in a chance interview when asked to clarify his allegation.

(They have been trying to recruit people in Manila to join motorcades.)

"Sinasabihan natin 'yung mga tao na mag-iingat sa mga pulitikong gastos ng gastos para magpa-rally. Ang bawi nun mas malaki ang interes," he said.

(We are telling the public to be careful of politicians who keep on spending for rallies. The interest they will take back will be bigger.)

Domagoso, who has also been holding sorties and motorcades, said that his pre-campaign event are usually funded and organizaed by his supporters.

"Basta ako darating. Mag-organisa kayo, gumastos kayo, gumastos sila, basta ako pupunta kasi nag-aapply ako ng trabaho," he said.

(I just attend. They will organize, they will spend, and I will just attend because I am applying for a job.)

Earlier this month, Domagoso's slate handed out cash prizes in Nueva Ecija while waiting for their standard bearer in San Isidro town.

Aksyon Demokratiko members earlier said the cash prizes during the event was not a form of vote buying as "it was a reward for a game."

Meantime, Domagoso also warned 2022 aspirants against political operators who claim that they can guarantee an election victory through the rigging of automated polls.

"Tuwing eleksyon naririnig yan ng mga kandidato. Wag kayo maniniwala," he said.

(Candidates hear that offer every election. Do not believe that.)

"We must continue to believe in our system. The system may not be perfect but it's there. It's functioning and I want you to believe in it,"