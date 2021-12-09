

MANILA - Former Pasig City Mayor Bobby Eusebio on Thursday claimed his Facebook page was hacked last week, after several of his posts ranting over the lack of Christmas decor in the city went viral.

The "Bobby Eusebio official FB page" was hacked on December 2, 2021, around 11:22 a.m., the former mayor said in a new post.

"Masaya kong ipinararating na atin na pong nabawi ang BOBBY EUSEBIO Official FB Page," he said.

(I am happy to announce that we have regained control of the Bobby Eusebio official FB page.)

Last week, Eusebio drew flak online after a series of posts from his page slammed the current local administration for the lack of Christmas decor in Pasig during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto refuted allegations that the local government fell short of making the Christmas spirit felt in the city, saying the local government prioritized the procurement of Christmas food baskets over lanterns.

"Halimbawa, ang nabibigyan lang dati ng Pamaskong Handog, kung sino lang yung malapit sa nakaupo. Ngayon binibigyan natin lahat ng bahay dito. 'Yun 'yung hinahanap ng tao," he told ABS-CBN News in an earlier interview.

(For example, before, only those close to the people in power receive the Pamaskong Handog. Now, we are able to give that.)

"Ako, bilang mayor, kung ano 'yung gusto ng tao, 'yun 'yung binibigay natin using their funds," he said.

(As a mayor, I give what the people are asking for using their funds.)

Pasig City spent P990,000 for the purchase of Christmas decors this year, while the budget for the city's Christmas food bags was pegged at P234 million, data from the local government showed.

Eusebio's rants about the lack of decor in Pasig were later deleted.

Eusebio told his followers to report to Facebook or his IT staff "all suspicious activities or correspondences from my page that they may encounter."

