Comelec postpones party-list raffle amid potential SC appeals

Members and supporters of Nurses United party-list picket outside Comelec to denounce their disqualification from the Halalan 2022 race.



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday postponed at the last minute its scheduled raffle to determine the ballot placement of party-list groups in Halalan 2022, citing potential appeals before the Supreme Court (SC).

In a statement, Comelec said the electronic raffle set on Dec. 10 would be moved to Dec. 14 "in order for the party-list groups... to have the opportunity to secure a status quo ante order from the Supreme Court."

The poll body was pertaining to 107 party-list groups whose registration they rejected with finality, disqualifying them from joining the raffle and the Halalan 2022 race.

One of the rejected party-lists set to file an appeal before the SC is Nurses United. However, the group has yet to receive a copy of the en banc resolution rejecting their motion for reconsideration.

If the SC grants a rejected party-list's plea for status quo ante order in time, the group may join Tuesday's raffle.

