Home  >  News

Comelec postpones party-list raffle amid potential SC appeals

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 09 2021 05:49 PM

Members and supporters of Nurses United party-list picket outside Comelec to denounce their disqualification from the Halalan 2022 race. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Members and supporters of Nurses United party-list picket outside Comelec to denounce their disqualification from the Halalan 2022 race. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News


MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday postponed at the last minute its scheduled raffle to determine the ballot placement of party-list groups in Halalan 2022, citing potential appeals before the Supreme Court (SC). 

In a statement, Comelec said the electronic raffle set on Dec. 10 would be moved to Dec. 14 "in order for the party-list groups... to have the opportunity to secure a status quo ante order from the Supreme Court."

The poll body was pertaining to 107 party-list groups whose registration they rejected with finality, disqualifying them from joining the raffle and the Halalan 2022 race. 

One of the rejected party-lists set to file an appeal before the SC is Nurses United. However, the group has yet to receive a copy of the en banc resolution rejecting their motion for reconsideration. 

If the SC grants a rejected party-list's plea for status quo ante order in time, the group may join Tuesday's raffle. 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Comelec   Commission on Elections   halalan 2022   halalan2022   #halalan2022   party-list   party-list raffle   Nurses United  