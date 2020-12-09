Supplemental budget needed? Senators lament lack of funds, plan for COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA--Several senators on Wednesday lamented what it appeared to be the executive branch's lack of plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, and the bicameral conference committee's decision to drop amendments to increase funding for the purchase of the drug next year.

Under the ratified 2021 budget, the government is authorized to spend P2.5 billion for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, with a separate P72 billion marked as standby fund.

The Senate initially approved to hike the vaccine fund to P83 billion, but that was lowered after the spending bill went through bicameral conference committee deliberations.

"There will also be the cost to be able to distribute those vaccines... so dapat 2 items 'yan," Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said in plenary before the chamber ratified the 2021 budget.

"Kung March at April may dadating [na vaccine], dapat may training [fund] ka na diyan January o February.

(If vaccines will arrive in March or April, you need to have funds for training by January or February.)

"[But] none of that was discussed. It's gonna be very challenging."

Sen. Pia Cayetano noted that besides the actual drug, the government also needs to spend on other items needed to vaccinate Filipinos against COVID-19.

"These include sufficient funds for needles, syringes, PPEs for the vaccinators, as well as the budget for the supply chain," Cayetano said in a tweet.

"We also need to allot funds for the proper disposal of hazardous medical wastes. Same for surveillance, so that we can monitor the possible repercussions & side effects these vaccines may have on specific populations - children, senior citizens, the sick, etc."

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said that of the total COVID-19 vaccine fund, only P2.5 billion would be guaranteed under the 2021 budget as the P72.5 billion standby fund could only be generated either through approved loans or once the government exceeds its non-tax revenues targets.

"No definite revenue source is identified," Drilon said.

"The comfort level is not very high that we can achieve a certain degree of confidence insofar as our public health is concerned . . . I guess we just have to look up at the sky and pray."

Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara earlier said that the Department of Finance "assured" lawmakers there would be adequate funds for the purchase and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides the General Appropriations Act (GAA), the Duterte administration plans to source vaccine funds from the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, loans from the World Bank and select countries, Senate Committee on Health chair Christopher "Bong" Go said.

Funds for the COVID-19 vaccine may also be funded by "private sector financing through tripartite agreement among the national government, pharmaceutical company and a private company, with no cost to the government," Go said in a statement.

"Sisiguraduhin natin na sapat at angkop ang budget at ma-maximize natin ang ating available resources para malampasan ang krisis na ito," he said.

(We will make sure that there is sufficient budget and thagt we will maximize available resources to get past this crisis.)

Recto said executive branch officials in charge of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program should have discussed the plan with lawmakers.

"Unfortunately, those responsible for the vaccine procurement or development of the plan to inoculate our population were not able to come and see you and bicam members," he said.

"It is possible that within the year, we will come back with a supplemental vaccine."

The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier ratified the P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget in their respective plenary sessions.

The fresh spending bill is expected to be transmitted to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte's signature by next week.

