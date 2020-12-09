PH lawmen to use yantok on hands, feet of pandemic violators

Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hold meter sticks to demonstrate physical distancing protocols during a visit at Divisoria in Manila on December 3, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Authorities will use yantok or rattan sticks on health protocol violators who resist arrest, an official said Wednesday.

Violators will first be reminded to observe minimum health standards, then will be given a warning, followed by a ticket, and if violation persists will then be arrested, according to Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, commander of Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

"Kailangan naming i-overcome ang resistance ng aming aarestuhin. At sa proseso ng pag-overcome nito, kung kinakailangang gamitin…then we will have to use it to overcome the resistance of the offender or unruly para madala namin siya sa batas," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We need to overcome resistance of those we need to arrest. In the process, if we need to use then we will in order to overcome the resistance of the offender or unruly to bring him to justice.)

Violators may be hit on their hands or their feet, Binag said.

"Ang tinuro samin sa training sa paggamit ng yantok ang papaluin mo 'yung kamay, paa, papaluin mo lang siya para maovercome mo 'yung resistance niya at madala siya sa batas," he said.

(We were taught to use yantok by hitting the hands or feet to overcome the violator's resistance.)

The Commission on Human Rights earlier said it was unnecessary and a "form of violence" to use such weapon to carry out anti-virus measures.

The CHR was among those who gave training to police officers in using yantok, Binag said.

"Sila nga ang nagturo paano gamitin 'yun. Nung binalangkas namin ang human rights policing handbook namin, nakapaloob doon yung paggamit ng baton at yun ang tinetraining namin sa aming training school," he said.

(They were the ones who taught us how to use it. When we were drafting the human rights policing handbook, the use of baton was included and we trained for it.)