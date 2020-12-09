Kidnap-for-ransom sub group leader killed in Zamboanga City

Authorities were serving an arrest warrant against Samad Awang when he drew out his gun and fired at them in Zamboanga City. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

An alleged member of a kidnap-for-ransom group was killed after resisting arrest in Sitio Sahaya, Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga early Wednesday.

The Western Mindanao Command said law enforcement units were serving arrest warrant for Samad Awang, alias Ahmad Jamal y Mara, when the suspect allegedly drew out his caliber .45 and shot at the operating troops.

Operating troops recovered the suspect’s gun and extra magazine with seven live ammunition. Two fired cartridges were also recovered, WESMINCOM Commander Lt. Col. Corleto Vinluan said.

Meanwhile, Joint Task Force Zamboanga Commander Col. Antonio John Divinagracia said Awang had an arrest warrant for violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (serious illegal detention, kidnapping, and hostage-taking) issued by presiding judge Josefino Bael of the 9th Judicial region, Regional Trial Court Branch 31 in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Divinagracia added that Awang was among the most wanted in Police Regional Office 9.

Awang supposedly led the kidnapping of Joel Endino last Jan 29, 2011, in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, and was also responsible for the kidnapping of Gean Carlos Bossi in 2007 and Kathy Casipong in 2013, said Divinagracia.