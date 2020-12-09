House ratifies P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget

MANILA— The House of Representatives on Wednesday night ratified the P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021, adopting the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the General Appropriations Act.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez moved for the ratification of the spending plan, while and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco presided over the vote that resulted in the approval of the bill.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will get the biggest chunk of the 2021 national budget with P708.18 billion, followed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with P694.82 billion.

The Department of Health (DOH) - which is tasked to procure COVID-19 vaccines next year - will get the third largest share of the budget with P287.47 billion.

Other agencies identified as the top ten recipients of public funds next year are as follows:

Department of the Interior and Local Government - P247.50 billion

Department of National Defense - P205.47 billion

Department of Social Welfare and Development - P176.65 billion

Department of Transportation - P87.44 billion

Department of Agriculture - P68.62 billion

Judiciary - P44.10 billion

Department of Labor and Employment - P36.60 billion

Proceedings for ratification are still ongoing at the Senate as of this posting.

Once ratified by both Houses, Congress can send the bill to President Rodrigo Duterte for signature.

More details to follow.

- with reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News