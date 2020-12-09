DOH preparing estimate budget for Duterte’s free COVID-19 testing plan

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said it is now figuring out how much it would cost to offer free COVID-19 testing for all Filipinos.

“We are already looking into this and preparing for the budget that is needed to carry out the President’s directive,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a virtual briefing.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday complained about the expensive cost of polymerase chain reaction or PCR swab tests. He said if there is enough money, the government can buy testing kits and give the tests for free.

“It is a welcome news that our President would like to put in more resources in testing, so that it would not burden our people from the cost,” Duque said.

He said they would need to check how much exactly is needed to offer free testing, and it will be up to the Department of Finance and the Department of Budget and Management to assess if the government can afford it.

Duque noted though that many Filipinos are no longer paying for tests since they are covered by PhilHealth.

He said the P3,409 coverage of PhilHealth for COVID-19 tests is enough since fees are even lower in government facilities that are subsidized and are receiving donated test kits.

Duque appealed to private laboratories to further lower their fees since PhilHealth is already paying them.

Last month, the DOH issued an order setting a price range for PCR tests. While public laboratories can only charge P3,800 and below, private hospitals are allowed to charge as much as P4,500 to P5,000.

Prior to the issuance of the price cap order, there were laboratories that charged up to P10,000 or more per test.

Currently, the country’s laboratories are testing around 25,000 to 30,000 people per day. The DOH said that as of Dec. 7, there are 144 RT-PCR and 43 genexpert laboratories accredited for COVID-19 testing.

Testing statistics on December 7:



- 27,274 tests

- 1,143 positives reported by labs

- 4.5% daily positivity rate, below 5.0% for one whole week ✅

- 8.8% cumulative positivity rate

- 2,103 testing backlogs



- 499,584 positives (Dec 7)

- 442,785 confirmed (Dec 8) pic.twitter.com/dj2YMMsaIu — Edson (@EdsonCGuido) December 8, 2020

Asked if the Philippines will now allow testing of any individual, regardless if they have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient or not, Duque said, “We will follow our guidelines on expanded testing.”

The health official pointed out that there are 10 subgroups already identified for priority testing.

He said testing “is just one of the strategies” in the country’s COVID-19 response.