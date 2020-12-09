DOH extends deadline for health workers applying for hazard pay

Members of the All UP Workers Union hold a protest over the delay of the release of their COVID-19 hazard pay and special risk allowance at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Nov. 27, 2020. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday announced it was extending the deadline set for health workers applying for COVID-19 hazard pay.

This developed after health workers groups complained about the 1-day deadline for their requirements.

The DOH said in a statement that its Center for Health Development (CHD) for the National Capital Region met with union leaders of health workers groups and the Hospital Industry Tripartite Council in a meeting facilitated by the Department of Labor and Employment.

“Acknowledging the limited number of working days left in the year to process the HCW benefits, parties have agreed to move the deadline to the end of the week,” the DOH said.

Health workers qualified to receive hazard pay now must submit their requirements by Friday, December 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Besides receiving flak from health workers, the DOH was also criticized by Senator Risa Hontiveros, who said it seemed that health workers were being exploited.

The DOH explained that the Joint Circulars Nos. 1 & 2 s. 2020 of the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management provide for guidelines on the grant of Active Hazard Duty Pay (AHDP) and Special Risk Allowance (SRA) and also “sought to streamline the requirements for the provision of the benefit to our HCWs.”

The agency assured health workers that its CHDs will help hospitals comply with the guidelines.

“The DOH reminds implementing units, including hospitals and health facilities, to be more facilitative in the processing of these benefits,” the DOH said.

“While hospitals and other health facilities may request additional requirements and impose deadlines with a view to expediting the release of AHDP or SRA, these impositions should not unduly burden our HCWs.”

The DOH assured health workers that their “invaluable contribution” was being recognized.

It said it is committed in providing for the benefits accorded to them by the Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Before the health workers complained about the 1-day deadline, nurses groups also questioned the government’s decision to only allocate special risk allowance for those directly caring for COVID-19 patients.

But the DOH said it was because public health workers are already receiving hazard pay under existing laws.