Caloocan execs to meet NLEX officials over tollway issues: mayor

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020, more than a week before tollways go fully cashless on November 2. The DOTR requires tollways to go fully cashless to curb the spread of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Caloocan City officials will meet with North Luzon Expressway representatives later Wednesday to discuss issues in the tollway's RFID system which caused heavy traffic in the area, mayor Oscar Malapitan said.

Valenzuela City on Monday suspended the business permit of NLEX's operator Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation for failure to comply with the city's demands to improve its service.

Malapitan said he would ask if the city government can help the toll operator to prevent heavy traffic.

"Itatanong ko sa kanila kung gaano magtatagal ito. Ano ang maitutulong ng pamahaalang lungsod, baka kulang sila ng manpower or whatever at kailan ba dadating 'yung sensor nila. Kailangan siguro nila palitan mga sensor nila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I will ask them for how long will this last, what can the city government do to help, maybe they lack manpower or whatever. And when will their new sensors arrive? These seem to need replacement.)

"Napakaluwag ho ng entrance nila at hindi naman umaaabot ng EDSA 'yung traffic na dinudulot nila."

(Their entrance is wide and the traffic they cause does not extend to EDSA.)

Government earlier required toll operators to switch to contactless and cashless transactions as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.