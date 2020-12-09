Be warned: PNP to monitor social media for mass gathering, videoke violations

Video from Department of Health Watch more in Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday said the police will be going after those violating mass gathering and videoke restrictions in person or in social media.

“Isa sa napatunayan na nagkakalat ng COVID-19 is itong pagvivideoke o pagkaraoke (One thing that has been proven to spread COVID-19 is using the videoke). Everybody is discouraged if not, stop the videoke and karaoke activities,” said Usec. Epimaco Densing III during a Department of Health virtual briefing.

Densing said the DOH has asked local government units to issue local ordinances prohibiting the beloved Filipino activities.

He said even caroling should be prohibited.

Like coughing and sneezing, some studies show that singing can also increase the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Densing said to enforce health standards during the holiday season, they will also be utilizing social media.

“Even the Philippine National Police may be acting also on postings on social media kung makikita natin may posting sa social media na nag-mamass gathering, nagvivideoke, nagkakaraoke,” he said.

(Even the Philippine National Police may be acting also on postings on social media if we see mass gatherings or videoke events.)

Densing said the police will act on such posts by verifying the event in person.

“While we want you to enjoy Christmas together with your families, there are certain activities that we discourage you to do because these are activities that would possibly spread COVID-19,” he said.

Densing said the number of people not wearing face masks has drastically dropped so government’s only worry now is gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Tuesday, the DOH also released a statement discouraging videoke parties.

“For a change, let us opt to have a solemn celebration with joyful Christmas songs from our favorite artists played on radios or online music platforms,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque said in a statement.

Duque explained that more respiratory droplets are released when people sing or shout, based on a recent study published in the Aerosol Science and Technology Journal. The said study showed that “singing increases viral particle spread by 448% compared to normal talking,” Duque said.

Duque said that while there is a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, there is a high risk that it will increase due to more people interacting during the holiday season.

He said a low risk alternative would be to celebrate at home with people from the same household or to have a virtual gathering.

He said there is higher risk if people try to shop in crowded places or attend indoor gatherings with a large number of people.