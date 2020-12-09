Baguio, neighboring towns to tighten borders as virus cases rise

At a checkpoint on the border of La Trinidad, Benguet during the Coronavirus Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Baguio and neighboring towns will implement strict border control by the end of the week to prevent further increase of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Wednesday.

The City of Pines' earlier tightened its borders following a surge of virus cases in the area.

"Nagexpire po nung Dec. 4 sa side ng Baguio. Nakiusap kami sa mga karatig na mayor na on their side if they can constitute border control din," Magalong told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It expired last Dec. 4 on the side of Baguio. We talked to mayors of neighboring towns if they can also constitute border control.)

"Itong Thursday or Friday, mag-implement kami uli ng border control for the next 14 days para talaga ibaba namin dahil sigurado po itong December papalo po ito."

(This Thursday or Friday we'll again implement border control for the next 14 days to decrease cases because for sure there will be a surge.)

The city has 301 active COVID-19 infections which came from neighboring towns, Magalong said.

"Di ho lumalabas sa link analysis na 'yung mga kaso galing sa mga turista. Ang kaso namin nagpapalitan lang kami sa adjacent municipalities," he said, noting that the city accepts up to 1,000 tourists daily but has only reached a maximum of 700 so far.

(Our link analysis shows virus cases did not come from tourists. Baguio and adjacent municipalities infect each other.

"Ang importante po dito higpitan ang border control, di payagan ang nonessential travel kasi unhampered naman ang essential goods. Ang kailangan naming pigilan mga namamasyal lang dito, walang definitive objective na nandito sa Baguio o mga tao naming nasa kanila rin."

(What's important here is to tighten border control and disallow nonessential travel because essential goods are unhampered. We need to prevent those who do not have definitive objective from visiting Baguio and vice versa.)

Baguio will increase the capacity of its isolation facilities in preparation for a post-holiday surge, Magalong said. It is also helping neighboring towns in increasing their testing capacity, he added.

The capacity of the city's popular night market will be reduced to 30 percent and may resume on Friday or Saturday, the mayor said.