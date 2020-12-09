Aetas in Pampanga fight COVID-19 with traditional meds, banana blossom masks

Courtesy of Lawan Alternative Grassroots Narratives in Southeast Asia Facebook Page

MANILA - The coronavirus pandemic has aggravated discrimination against an Aeta community in Porac, Pampanga, an indigenous people that researchers said often neglected during crises, according to a report from the University of the Philippines (UP).

The Ayta-Magdi community was blamed by lowlanders for the COVID-19 spread due to their "bat-eating" diet, said July Sumayop, independent researcher of the UP Center for Integrative and Development Studies (UP CIDS).

"Sinasabi ng mga taga-patag na sa Aeta nanggaling ang COVID-19. Nakaugat sa diskriminasyon ang pagbabawas ng mga bigas at donasyon sa mga Aeta," he said in a virtual forum organized by the UP CIDS.

(Those living in the lowlands were saying COVID-19 came from the Aetas. The discrimination led to the decline in ration of rice and other donations.)

But the World Health Organization (WHO) said the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Experts agreed the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness, had an animal origin. Suspicions have fallen on bats, a major reservoir for coronaviruses.

With scant support from the government at the onset of pandemic, the Aeta community in the villages of Camias and Planas left their homes and returned to their ancestral lands to survive the crisis.

"Dahil sa likas na diskarte at malikhain ng mga katutubong Aeta, nagpasimula sila ng mga inisiyatibo para maagapan ang pagkalat ng sakit," Sumayop said.

(Because Aetas are innately resourceful and creative, they made initiatives to prevent the spread of the disease.)

They relied on their bountiful agricultural harvest that allowed them to last the entire lockdown. They also produced face masks made out of banana blossoms, enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To strengthen their immunity, the indigenous community dug into their traditional indigenous knowledge about medicinal plants, according to the report, made in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Despite the minimal government assistance, in which only 27 out of 250 Aeta families reportedly received the emergency cash subsidy, they shared it equally among their members.

While generally complying with COVID-19 protocols, the Aetas considered the lockdown and quarantine alienating and strange to their culture and traditional practices.

"Instead they adhere to and uphold principles of solidarity and caring for one another – constantly engaging in community-wide discussions to assess their needs and address them despite scant resources," said Dr. Eduardo Tadem, convenor on UP CIDS's program of alternative development.



