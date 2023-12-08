What is 'walking pneumonia'?



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded four cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae or "walking pneumonia" in the country, which were detected among influenza-like illnesses.



The DOH said that the confirmed cases and the disease itself are not new, and assured there is no outbreak to date.





But what sets walking pneumonia apart from common cough and colds?



KNOWING WALKING PNEUMONIA



Health Usec. Eric Tayag explained Mycoplasma pneumoniae or "walking pneumonia" is a bacteria that can be cured through antibiotics.



"It is caused by a bacteria, it's Mycoplasma pneumoniae. It behaves like a virus, but is actually a bacteria. And it is susceptible to antiobiotics that are prescribed by physicians," he told ANC's Dateline.



Tayag said this was dubbed as "walking pneumonia" because "one doesn't get sick enough to be hospitalized".



He added the disease is common.



"It's so common that in past surveys, it would comprise 40 percent of all community-acquired pneumonia that's being reported. But right now, the physicians who take care of these patients do not routinely test anymore for Mycoplasma pneumoniae. When they suspect that this is due to Mycoplasma pneumoniae or walking pneumonia, what happens is that they would just request for chest x-ray, perhaps, so that they will confirm their suspicion, short of actually getting a sample and testing it for the organism, and then start right away with the antibiotics," he said.



DOH also assured that that the illness is well-known, medicines are ready, and transmission can be easily prevented.



"Ordinaryo na iyong Mycoplasma pneumoniae. Hindi naman siya parang bagong virus o bagong bacteria. Isa nga siyang bacteria. So noong March, pag na-report na isa. Hindi naman namin nire-report kasi iyong kung ano iyong nakupirma sa influenza-like illness. Binibilang lang namin ilan iyong nakitaan ng mga sintomas ng influenza-like illness, katulad ng lagnat, ubo, sipon o pananakit ng lalamunan," Tayag told Teleradyo Serbisyo.



"Kaya lang naman nilabas iyong report na iyan, para malaman niyo na 'yan ay kasama sa mino-monitor natin. Kasi nga lumabas iyong Mycoplasma pneumoniae sa China kaya binalikan namin iyong mga record namin," he added.



WHAT ABOUT CHINA?



The problem in China's situation, according to Tayag, is that majority of those hospitalized are children.



"Ilan sa kanila, nakitaan ng Mycoplasma pneumoniae at ang kanilang hamon doon, drug-resistant ang karamihan sa nagkakaroon nito. Kaya dito pinatitingnan namin. Daehil kakaunti lang ang nakumpirma, hindi namin masabi kung drug resistant o hindi. Kakaunti kasi iyong sample," he said.



"Drug resistant, ibig sabihin iyong drug of choice, iyong antibiotic na dapat gamitin dyan ay kampante tayong pinaiinom, iyon pala resistant na iyong bacteria. Walang epekto," he added.



Tayag said the World Health Organization (WHO) already asked China to given them details on the walking pneumonia situation in their country.



"Sa China, pag ni-report ng international news, 'killer pneumonia'. Ngayon, iyon ang gustong malaman ng World Health Organization. Ano ba talagang nangyayari dyan? Namamatay ba iyong mga bata dahil sa punong-puno iyong ospital at hindi matingnan lahat iyong mga bata? Kaya iyon ang hinihingi ng World Health Organization... Para sa World Health, paunti-unti raw iyong binibigay na impormasyon... Ang isang nakikita ko kung bakit ganoon, mas inuuna ng Tsina na tingnan iyong mga nagkakasakit, saka na sila magre-report. Kaso ang World Health naman, kailangan mag-report na kayo baka maulit ulit iyong COVID," he said.



NO OUTBREAK IN PH



Tayag said they are monitoring the whole country, but assured there is no outbreak of walking pneumonia.



"Dito sa influenza-like illness, ang nakita namin ay dito sa MIMAROPA, sa Region 8, iyan ang tinitingnan naming lugar na kung saan ay may pagtaas po," he said.



"Wala kaming balak itago iyan (outbreak). Kung talagang may outbreak, sasabihin talaga namin kung saan iyon. Nakikipag-ugnayan kami sa pamahalaang lokal bago i-announce po iyan para makapaghanda sila," he added.



The official also shared standard characteristics of an outbreak.



"Kung iyan ay nakikita sa isang lugar, sa isang barangay, isang neighborhood, o kaya sa isang eskwelahan madaming uma-absent doon. O kaya sa isang institusyon kung saan maraming nagtatrabaho, maraming nagkakasakit, pwede hong sabihing may outbreak. Ito ngayon, kalat kalat po kasi. Tapos dapat sabay sabay sa parehong panahon. Hindi iyong noong isang linggo marami, ngayon bumaba tapos tumaas, bumaba," he said.



INDICATIONS



Among indications of walking pneumonia are cough that lasts for a few weeks, and persisting symptoms even when prescribed with antibiotics.



If patients are suspected to have walking pneumonia, doctors already prescribe antibiotics instead of testing for immediate cure and for cost efficiency.



Health experts believe the said illness is not a cause for alarm.



"Hindi tayo mag-panic, maski sabihin mo pang walking pneumonia. Because itong mga organism na ito - walking pneumonia, influenza - these has been in our setting for the past several, ilang years na iyan. Nagkakataon lang ngayon na medyo gumaganda na iyong surveillance at na-identify natin ang mga mikrobyo na ito... We can really see a lot of these respiratory illnesses, iyong mga ubo ubo, matagal ang ubo, nawala, sore throat, panghihina sa katawan. It's likely because of the weather," said Dr. Rontgene Solante infectious disease expert from the Philippine College of Physicians.



"Hindi na tayo nag-face mask, wala na tayong physical distance, tingin natin kampante na ang mga tao pumupunta sa matataong lugar... Expected, tataas ang mga influenza-like illnesses... In general, 1 out of 10 will only become severe," he added.



A group of private hospitals also saw an increase in flu-like illnesses.



"Tumataas po ngayong last quarter iyong mga flu-like illnesses. Parang mga trangkaso, etc. Pero these are all mga mild o self-limiting. So karamihan naman po, pag nakita sa ospital at malalakas pa rin ang mga pasyente, hindi naman po ina-admit. Ina-advise na lang sila na mag-isolate... Usually naman tumataas talaga sa last quarter of the year," said Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc.



TREATMENT



Tayag said that if patients are suspected to have walking pneumonia, doctors prescribe antibiotics instead of testing, for immediate cure and for cost efficiency.



"You can wait for it to run its course, that also works. But routinely, doctors would prefer giving antibiotics so that we can prevent complications perhaps. For those in the hospitals, they may require not only antibiotics, they may need oxygen and for worse cases, then a respirator may be required," he said.



"We also heard from China that many children are getting hospitalized because of a Vitamin A deficiency. Vitamin A deficiency is not a good combination with Mycoplasma pneumoniae, as well as with other bacterial pneumonias. We are also looking at drug resistance, but exactly we don't have the data right now," he added.



Tayag said the DOH is also strengthening its awareness campaign.



"Not only for walking pneumonia - for COVID, or influenza just to make sure that we have a safe holiday celebration... Senior citizens are also encouraged to get their flu shots so that we can prevent any complication with influenza," he said.



"Because there are reports that anyone of us or any person can get two infections at once. So these are not good combinations, like COVID plus Mycoplasma pneumoniae or COVID plus influenza. If we can protect ourselves, at least, against influenza then that's a good one for us to protecting any complication," he added.



Vaccines are available for free in public health centers, like in Esperanza Health Center in Sta. Mesa, Manila, where residents can take shots against flu, pneumonia, measles, influenza, among others.



"Talagang protection iyan para sa atin. Kagaya ng pneumonia... Five years ang protection na makukuha mo, pero it doesn't mean na hindi ka na magkaka-pneumonia pero siguro in a milder form na lang. Ang mga tao, once na nalaman naman nila sa center na merong ganyang mga bakuna, talagang nag-uunahan silang pumunta sa center. Very willing silang magpabakuna," said Amalia Del Mundo, the health center's nurse-in-charge.



She also encouraged residents to boost their immune system through getting enough sleep, drinking 10 glasses of water daily, exercising, and avoiding stress.



DOH encouraged hospitals to test samples or bring them to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) to help the agency have a better idea on the situation of walking pneumonia in the country.

