North Cotabato on high alert following Army-Dawlah Islamiya clash

MANILA — The provincial police office in Cotabato on Friday elevated its alert status to "High Alert" following a firefight incident in Talitay, Pagalungan, Maguindanao Del Sur on Thursday.

The skirmish involved the 602nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army against Dawlah Islamiya, a terrorist group said to be inspired by ISIS.

As a precautionary measure, the police have implemented checkpoints all over the province.

In the statement, PRO 12 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg asked the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces.

“Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or individuals to local authorities promptly," Macaraeg said.