Impounding rainwater can address water supply issues: water resource head

MANILA -- The solution to both flooding and water supply issues may be the same, according to Dr. Carlo Primo David, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) undersecretary and head of the newly formed Water Resource Management Office (WRMO).

"When you have excess water during the rainy season, you should impound that for use during the dry season," David said in a media briefing during the World Bank Philippines Economic Update forum on Thursday.

Citing World Bank data, he said the amount of water stored per capita in the Philippines is 67 cubic meters.

In comparison, Vietnam has 117 cubic meters of store water per person, Malaysia 500 cubic meters, and Thailand 1,100 cubic meters per capita.

"How come our neighbors are all impounding their water and benefiting from it, when on our end we look at excess water as a disadvantage because it brings flooding, traffic, damage to crops, and so on and so forth, when in fact it's the same water that we need and we should capitalize on for irrigation, potable water, hydropower, aquaculture, and so on and so forth?" David posited.

Last November, the WRMO was able to open the water only reserved for irrigation in 492 National Irrigation Administration (NIA) dams to multi-purpose use.

David cited the case of the province of Cavite, where there are 22 NIA dams--including a big lake--that cater to a reduced area of farmland.

"Initially, there were 40,000 hectares of farmlands in Cavite. And now, you know how much farmland is available? 1,000 hectares. We cannot utilize the water because it's reserved for irrigation, which is no longer there anyway. Now this is open to development for a province-wide bulk supply of potable water," he said.

WRMO is also looking to address the perennial flooding in the Pampanga river basin.

"If you will remember, sometime in July, when there was a big flood that happened and actually even flooded NLEX. The solution to that, in my mind as a hydrologist, is to start impounding water in the upstream portions so that less water actually goes down during the flood season. By doing so, you also enable more farms upstream to have irrigation supply, or even potable water because there are also a lot of urban areas upstream," David said.

DENR, NIA, and DPWH are exploring more water convergence projects to maximize the multi-purpose use of available water.

"More impoundment, perhaps less dikes in rivers and more innovative solutions that answer both issues (flooding and water scarcity)," David said.

David also pointed out that smaller localities are facing an even bigger water supply issue. There are 67 island barangays that have no access to water.

"In parallel with trying to solve the bigger, more public issues of Cavite and Metro Manila, on the side, we're trying to resolve these issues with small island barangays. There is also no electricity supply and so the obvious solution there would be desalination perhaps through solar power," he said.

SANITATION

Another equally important concern linked to water access is sanitation.

"It always takes a backseat from water (access issues)," said Maria Fiorella Fabella, World Bank senior water supply and sanitation specialist.

Many residents of impoverished areas suffer from illnesses due to lack of sanitation.

"Sanitation is harder to implement because of the willingness and the capacity to pay [of low-income households]. When it comes to areas that are really poor, really lagging, this is where the support of national government should really be prioritized. That's the case for all countries," she explained.

Fabella also underscored the role of micro-financing in the sanitation space. Institutions offer long-term payment terms for capital lent to low-income households for toilet construction or improvement. However, not all households can afford to get financing for their sanitation.

"But again there will always be those who can't really afford. They just can't afford putting food on the table, what more to pay for sanitation. And that's where you have to target the support coming from the national government," she said.

However, since government financing will not be enough, Fabella noted the key role of the private sector in expanding sanitation and water supply in the whole country.

While needing regulation, she believes that water concessionaires should also be incentivized, especially for expansion in poor and lagging areas.

"What is key here, as it's been the lesson from all over the world, is that water needs to be priced properly. At the very least, water service providers should be able to recover the cost of providing services. Otherwise, you go down to the unsustainable trajectory," Fabella said.