Filipina child rights advocate honored in Taiwan

Photo from Taiwan Foundation for Democracy/Facebook

MANILA — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday conferred the Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award (ADHRA) to Filipina child rights advocate Amihan Abueva.

Abueva was honored for her 30 years of commitment to fighting child trafficking, sexual exploitation, and all forms of violence against children in Asia.

She serves as the regional executive director of Child Rights Coalition Asia, a network of nonprofit organizations spanning 16 countries that promotes children’s protection and participation.

In her acceptance speech, Abueva emphasized the importance of intergenerational dialogue in a functioning democracy.



“When we work to make space for children to have their questions, concerns, worries, and ideas listened to, we help them experience first hand what democracy is all about. Becoming a good citizen is like a muscle that has to be developed,” Abueva said.



Drawing on her extensive experience, Abueva said the children she had worked with proposed and implemented innovative solutions to societal challenges.



She urged governments to dialogue and work genuinely with young citizens especially on emerging concerns such as digital rights, mental health, climate change, and reproductive health and rights of children.



President Tsai Ing-wen commended Abueva's selflessness, courage, and tireless efforts to create a safer world for children, Child Rights Coalition Asia said in a press release.



Abueva founded the Asia Against Child Trafficking initiative (ASIA-ACTS), an anti-child trafficking network in Southeast Asia.



She also led the global organization End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography, and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes International (ECPAT International), addressing the roots of exploitation, especially in the tourism industry.



Abueva is only the second Filipino to receive the ADHRA since its inception in 2006.

The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy established the award to inspire human rights defenders in the region and provide them with confidence and strength by recognizing their impactful efforts. The TFD aims to build lasting partnerships with the awardees.



As part of the accolade, Abueva was granted $100,000, which would be used to implement Child Rights Coalition Asia’s programs.