Expert says no need for mandatory face masks

MANILA — An infectious diseases expert believes there is still no need to enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks despite a recent rise in influenza-like illnesses in the country.



“Well, dapat hindi muna natin—unang-una, huwag tayong mag-panic ‘no. That’s good, that the Department of Health is reporting in this influenza-like illness. Hindi natin kailangan ang mandatory facemask, because if you remember when we implemented the mandatory facemask, it’s borne out of that reason na ayaw nating tataas pa ang mga kaso na pupunta sa hospital,” Dr. Rontgene Solante, infectious disease expert and President of the Philippine College of Physicians, said in a televised briefing.



Solante however clarified that exercising minimum health standards, including the wearing of face masks, protect people against being infected.



“For now, hospitalization rate is really low, but for us to give them additional layer of protection, we recommend, parang optional wearing of facemask,” he said.



“I-educate natin ang publiko na kapag mga ganitong klaseng panahon, mas maigi pa rin magsuot tayo ng facemask. And these are the learning that we have had with COVID ‘no, na kailangan nating bigyan ng responsibilidad ang tao na kung may mga ganitong klaseng mga sakit during this month, protektahan natin iyong sarili natin," Solante added.



The Health Department earlier confirmed cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae, or "walking pneumonia," which Solante says is a mild type of bacterial pneumonia.



“Well, the nature and the course of the infection ‘no, iyong mycoplasma pneumoniae is so mild to the point that a lot of those patient na mayroong ganitong klaseng pneumonia are not in the hospital, not so severe to the point na talagang naglalakad lang and it’s a self-limited type of a bacterial infection except in rare cases na talagang minsan especially the vulnerable population magiging severe. But in general, this is a very mild type of a bacterial pneumonia,” he said.



Solante said symptoms of walking pneumonia usually last between seven to 10 days, or even up to two weeks for some patients.



“If you compare this with COVID, influenza, those are the more concerning type of infections because it is easily being transmitted through a respiratory droplet, ‘pag inuubo ang kaharap mo within 3 feet, that’s the risk of transmission of all these respiratory bacterial and viral infection,” Solante said, adding that there usually is no need for antibiotics in treating walking pneumonia.



“We have to remind ha, walang self-medication of antibiotic ‘no, we discouraged that. Napaka-importante na they have to consult first with their doctors, sa mga health center ‘no, kung dito sa mga community or sa mga private doctors nila if they feel something na very unusual at nahirapan silang huminga,” he said.

