Antipolo auxiliary bishop named Catarman apostolic administrator

MANILA -- Pope Francis has named Antipolo Auxiliary Bishop Nolly Buco as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Catarman.

This comes after he accepted the early resignation of Catarman Bishoplu Emmanuel Trance, who quit his post earlier than the mandatory retirement age of bishops at 75.

Diocese of Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos made the announcement at the celebration of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception at the Immaculate Conception Parish Marikina.

Buco was named auxiliary bishop of Antipolo in 2018.

According to the news website of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, Trance was named coadjutor bishop of Catarman in May 2004.

He was ordained to the episcopate on July 22 of the same year.