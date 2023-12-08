141 inmates released from Manila City Jail

MANILA — The Manila City Jail has released 141 persons deprived of liberty (PDLw) who were deemed to have served their sentence through Good Conduct Time Allowance (GTCA).



Most of the PDLs have cases involving Section 11 of the Dangerous Drugs Act involving 50 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.



Among those who were released was Mariano Geronimo who was met by his wife.



“Napakasarap po ng pakiramdam sa paglaya, masayang masaya po,” Geronimo said.



“Minsan lang po ito hindi na po ito mauulit, magbabagong buhay na po,” Geronimo added.



Dr. Raymund Narag, an advocate of jail decongestion, gave an inspirational talk in a short program organized by city jail officials.



Narag noted that 30 out of 100 released PDLs are recidivists who commit the same crimes after release.



“Hindi ibig sabihin na wala kayong trabaho babalik tayo sa dati nating gawi, magsumikap po tayo, huwag nating gawin ang ating pagkakakulong para sabihing magpapakasama na lang ako,” Narag said.



Manila City Jail Male Dorm chief Supt. Lino Soriano initiated Project Lino which aimed to release PDLs in time for Christmas.

Soriano likewise encouraged the PDLs to live reformed lives after their release.

“Pagmasdan na ninyo ang matataas na pader na nakapaligid sa inyo, mangako kayo na ito na ang huling pagkakataon na papasok kayo rito,” Soriano said.

