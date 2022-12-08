

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA said the low pressure area (LPA) in Mindanao will bring rains to various parts of the Philippines.

In its 4 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was last located at 870 kilometers east of Mindanao, with its trough bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and the Bicol region.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains in said areas.

Meanwhile, shear line is affecting Cagayan, Apayao and Ilocos Norte, which may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers.

Flash floods or landslides are also possible in said areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The LPA entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Thursday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario said the weather bureau is monitoring the weather disturbance as it is showing signs of developing into a storm in the following days.

“Ang nasabing low pressure area ay ating binabantayan dahil nagpapakita ito, base sa ating mga analysis, ng mga posibilidad na maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw,” he said in a Facebook livestream.

Earlier on Thursday, PAGASA said this LPA will be named “Rosal” once it develops into a tropical cyclone.

For updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.