MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) or brewing storm will drench large swaths of the Philippines from Thursday through the weekend, the state weather bureau said.

Spotted around 1,200 east of Mindanao at 3 a.m., the LPA is expected to enter the Philippine area later Thursday. It has a "moderate" chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone and will be named Rosal, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

The trough or extension of the LPA on Thursday will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon, the weather agency said.



On Friday, the potential storm will move closer to Caraga and Eastern Visayas, Estareja said.

"Close approach po ito, so magpapaulan ito doon sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas and Mindanao," he said in a Facebook livestream.

"Pagsapit ng weekend, lalapit din ito sa may Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, at ilan pang bahagi ng Southern Luzon. Hanggang early next week, inaasahang nasa silangan na ito ng Luzon," he added.

(This is a close approach, so it will bring rains over a large area of Visayas and Mindanao. This weekend, it will move closer to Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and some parts of Southern Luzon. It is expected to reach the eastern side of Luzon early next week.)

Weather models have yet to reach a consensus on how strong the LPA could get, said ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

"Pero sa ngayon, nakikita natin na mas ulan ang kailangan paghandaan ng ating mga kababayan, especially po dahil malawak din ang nakikitang sirkulasyon nito, so malaking bahagi ng bansa ang maaaring makaranas ng pag-ulan," he said.

(But we are seeing that our compatriots need to prepare more for rains, especially because its circulation is wide, so a large part of the country could experience rains.)

For updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.