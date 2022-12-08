Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — At least nine schools in Vinzons, Camarines Norte suffered minor damage following the magnitude 5.3 earthquake on Wednesday there that was also felt in other parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Vinzons disaster management chief Fely Bardon told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that buildings in seven public elementary schools and two public high schools sustained minor cracks after the tremor.

Among the damaged schools were Banocboc Elementary School, Mangcayo Elementary School, M. Guinto Elementary School and Matango National High School, where some classrooms had broken windows.

The barangay hall and day care center in Sabang, as well as the barangay halls of Napilihan and Guinacutan, were also damaged, Bardon said.

The official said that assessments on the damaged schools were underway, noting that it may take until next week before authorities can deem the affected schools safe for students to return to.

Meanwhile, some schools in Vinzon's neighboring town of Mercedes also reported some damaged schools.

"May mga reported sa amin, may mga nag-crack sa mga school building, iko-consolidate namin para makapagbigay kami ng report," said Councilor Jude Hernandez, Mercedes' disaster risk reduction and management office head.

"Walang masyadong damage. Pagkatapos po ng lindol, nagpaikot agad ng response team ang MDRRMO, chineck iyong mga school, iyong mga estudyante," he added.

Hernandez said that residents and students in the town had earlier prepared through earthquake drills, which became useful when the powerful earthquake struck.

"Nasunod naman iyong ginagawa naming earthquake drill. Napakinabangan ng mga kababayan namin at mga bata," he said.