Teachers hold a protest in front of the COMELEC headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on December 7, 2021. Led by ACT Teachers Partylist, the group called for free COVID-19 testing and better election service compensation for poll workers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Additional funds for the salary of teachers during the 2022 elections can be sourced from government's anti-insurgency budget or the President's intelligence funds, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list earlier Tuesday demanded higher pay for teachers who will render poll-related services in the upcoming polls.

The additional budget can come from the P10 billion fund of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or the P4.5 billion intelligence fund of President Rodrigo Duterte, said ACT Partylist Rep. France Castro.

"Sa'min kasi tingin natin dito ay presidential pork, hindi naman ito nae-explain o no-audit ng COA (Commission on Audit) that’s why sinabi natin it could be possible kung gusto ni President," she told ANC's Headstart on the proposal to get funds from the President's intel budget.

(We think of the President's intelligence funds as presidential pork because it cannot be explained or audited by COA, that's why we said it could be possible if the President wants.)

The ACT wants Comelec to increase teachers' honoraria by P3,000 more to compensate for their preparations and additional work hours for the elections, according to Castro.

Comelec had increase the honoraria by at least P1,000 to P7,000 for the Election Board chairman, P6,000 for the members of the election board, P5,000 for the staff of the Department of Education, P3,000 for support staff, and P3,000 for medical personnel.

Aside from the increase in salary, the ACT also wants food and transportation allowance for teachers who are required to attend trainings prior the elections, she said.

"Before it was 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., now it would be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there will also be 1 day for testing and 1 day for sealing of the machine. There would be training, briefing required by Comelec to BEIs (Board of Election Inspectors) and other poll workers," she said.