MANILA - Pasig City's mayoralty aspirants on Tuesday distanced themselves from a pre-election survey which the Commission on Elections (Comelec) flagged as fake.

The alleged SWS survey allegedly conducted between November 1 and December 1 claimed that 52 percent of voters in Pasig would likely vote for incumbent Mayor Vico Sotto, while 47 percent were rooting for Vice Mayor Iyo Caruncho Bernardo.

The COMELEC has not commissioned or participated in any “Transparency Survey.” Nor have I been able to verify this infographic’s authenticity, with the SWS. pic.twitter.com/rQu9yIPdxQ — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) December 7, 2021

"The Comelec has not commissioned or participated in any 'Transparency Survey' nor have I been able to verify this infographic’s authenticity, with the SWS," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a tweet.

Sotto reacted to the statement, saying: "Gagawa na lang sila ng fake survey, di pa nila pinalamang yung kandidato nila."

(They should have given their candidate a lead since they're doing fake surveys anyway.)

"Comelec spokesperson na po ang nagsabi ha. Fake din po yung ganitong survey para sa VM, Cong, at Konsehal," the mayor said.

(It came from the Comelec spokesperson himself. Surveys like these for vice mayor, congressman and councilors are also fake.)

In a text message, Bernardo also denied his involvement in the said poll.

"Don't actually know where that came from either," the vice mayor told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Just been doing my work everyday as an incumbent vice-mayor of the city and trying to help as much people as possible," he said.

In the 2019 midterm elections, SWS warned the public against the circulation of fake surveys.

In a statement, the SWS said to rely only on its website for advisories, announcements, and survey reports.

Sotto also urged his constituents to remain vigilant against misleading social media posts ahead of the 2022 national elections.

"Dumadami ang fake news. Maging mapanuri. Kailangan proactive tayo laban dito," the mayor said.

(Fake news continues to proliferate. Be critical. We have to be proactive against this.)