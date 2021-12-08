MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said he told people helping him out in his 2022 presidential bid he will not compromise with them if they ask for some special favors.

“May mga kaibigan tayo dito sa Pilipinas na tumutulong. Mahirap naman na magsabi tayo ng wala. Tumutulong kahit papaano para maka-survive,” the billionaire boxing champ said during the “Ikaw ang On The Spot: The Presidential Candidate’s Interview” on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

“Pag may tumulong, sinasabi ko hindi ako makipag-compromise,” he added.

(We have friends here in the Philippines who are extending help. It's difficult to say there are none. They are helping so we can also survive. but. But when they offer help, I tell them I won’t compromise.)

Pacquiao, a devout Christian, said he is thankful for their trust and support for his aspiration, which he said is not for himself but for the masses.

Pacquiao is running under the banner of Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI), even as he maintains he remains part of PDP-Laban, serving as party President, with Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, son of the party's co-founder, the late Sen. Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel, Jr., as chairman.

Another faction of the ruling party identifies Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi as party president, and President Rodrigo Duterte as chairman.

The Commission on Elections has yet to resolve which of the two is the legitimate PDP-Laban.