MANILA - Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said “pretentious genius” politicians should look at his track record as a lawmaker instead of raising an old issue about his poor attendance during his stint as congressman.

“Wala kasi silang pambato sa akin, panira sa akin nung absent ko nung congressman pa lang po ako. Nung time na 'yun, busy ako sa pagbibigay ng free housing doon sa probinsiya,” said Pacquiao during TeleRadyo's "Ikaw ang On The Spot: The Presidential Candidate's Interview" series.

(They used that as they have nothing against me. At that time I was busy providing free housing to my constituents.)

Pacquiao entered the political arena more than a decade ago when he served as a congressman in his home province of Sarangani starting 2010, even while remaining active in professional boxing.

He was re-elected 3 years later before becoming a senator in 2016.

As lawmaker, he said he focused more of his time on his constituents to provide not just free housing but sustainable livelihood which he shouldered using his hard-earned money.

Pacquiao said he is doing his job as a senator and his record can speak for itself.

“Alamin nila ilang batas ang napasa ko at ilan ang absent ko nung ako ay senador. Ginagamit lang po nila yan dahil wala silang panira para sa akin. Ganun talaga mindset ng mga gunggong na pulitiko at pretentious genius na mga politicians kasi may mga vested interest sila sa gobyerno,” he said.

(They should research how many laws I have passed and my attendance record as senator. They are only using that as they do not have anything to discredit me. That’s the mindset of pretentious genius politician who have vested interests in government.)