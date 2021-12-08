Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello joins an alliance against the ticket of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the 2022 elections on December 8, 2021. Photo from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello joined Wednesday an alliance against the ticket of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the 2022 elections.

In a press conference, Bello linked Marcos and Duterte-Carpio to the alleged atrocities of their parents - Marcos for the human rights violations during the martial law period, and Duterte for the bloody drug war.

In a press conference with leaders opposing the bid of Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the 2022 elections, @WaldenBello says they cannot allow a Marcos whose family has records of human rights violations to return in Malacañang. @ABSCBNNews — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) December 8, 2021

“The Marcoses raped the country for 14 years. They have never apologized to the country. Now, a Marcos wants to come to power to rape the country again. Marcos should not be running for office. This guy should be put in jail. He deserves to be in jail because his family has plundered the country and he was an accomplice in this plunder,” Bello said in a press conference in Quezon City.

“Si [President Rodrigo] Duterte naman, maraming (has committed extra judicial killings) at least 27,000 have been killed over the last 5 and a half years. Unparalleled po ito in recent history, itong number na ito, na pinatay dahil sa drug war. Sara [Duterte-Carpio] is running on this record of murder. She’s running on her father’s name and her father’s name includes the legacy of murder,” he added.

(This number is unparalleled in recent history, this drug war.)

“We cannot afford for this tambalan (tandem) to come to power. We must do all we can, electorally, to prevent them from coming to power.”

The Marcos family has sought to dismiss or downplay the allegations against them, while Duterte has justified the deadly war on drugs, which, officials said, led to the death of 6,215 people from July 1, 2016 until Oct. 31 this year.

Duterte had repeatedly said his war on drugs is meant to protect the country's youth and future.

“Malayo na ang inabot ng ating lipunan. Hindi na tayo panahon ng barbarismo. Pero ang klase ng pamumuno ni Duterte at ni Marcos ay barbarismo, hindi kumikilala sa tao bilang tao,” De Guzman said.

(Our society has come a long way. We are no longer in the era of barbarism. But the kind of leadership of Duterte and Marcos is barbarism. They do not recognizing the people as humans.)

Representatives of some groups that are part of the alliance against Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio pointed out what they see as similarities between the Marcos and Duterte administrations.

"Ang pagbabalik ng Marcos at pagpapanatili ng Duterte ay pagpapatuloy ng gobyerno na laban sa interes ng mamamayan at nagsusulong lang ng pansariling interes," said Atty. Louie Santos of CARMMA Quezon City.

(The return of the Marcoses to Malacanang and the retention of Duterte in power means maintaining a government that is against the interests of the people and only promotes self-interest.)

“Magpurisgi tayong lahat na hindi na makabalik, hindi lamang sa 2022 kundi ang ganitong klase ng tao, ang ganitong klase ng pamilya ay hindi na dapat makapwesto pa sa ating pamahalaan,” said De Guzman.

(Let us all strive for them not to return, not only in 2022 but for this kind of people, this kind of families to no longer be in government ever.)

“Kung kaya nating magawa na maibalik ‘yung galit ng mga mamamayan noong 1983 to 1986, pinakamainamn na maabot natin ‘yung ganoong sitwasyon na kung saan ay itinatakwil ng mga mamamayan ang ganitong klase ng paghahari,” he added.

(If we are able to bring back the rage of the people from 1983 to 1986, it is best that we reach such a situation where the people reject this kind of rule.)

De Guzman was referring to the mass movements against the Marcoses after the assassination of democracy icon Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. on Aug. 21, 1983, that culminated in the bloodless revolt in February 1986 ousting Marcos.

“Ibangon natin ang ating bansa. Bigyan natin ng dignidad ang ating bayan. Ito po ‘yung ating kailangan sa ating pagsasama-sama ngayon.”

(Let us help our country rise. Let us give dignity to our nation. This is what we need right now as we unite.)

More mobilization vs Marcos-Duterte ticket

Coinciding with the Marcos-Duterte caravan in Quezon City, a broad alliance of Anti-Marcos groups will be launched today.



1Sambayan QC, Campaign Against the Return of Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA QC) and presidential aspirant Ka @LeodyManggagawa will be joining.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/R3qO4hPZq3 — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) December 8, 2021

The alliance against the Marcos-Duterte ticket that include 1Sambayan and Campaign Against the Return of Marcoses in Malacañang (CARMMA) said they will be conducting mobilizations and intense groundwork to counter the growing popularity of the tandem.

"Kakaiba nating gagawin ay ang agresibong pag-oorganisa. Mino-mobilize kasi ng mga Marcos ang masa, ang mga nasa pabrika. Kailangan pa pinaunawa sa taumbayan ang totoong kaganapan," said Atty. Aaron Pedrosa of Sanlakas.

(The things that we will do is to organize aggressively, because the Marcoses mobilized the masses, those working in factories. The people still need to be made aware of what really happened during the Marcos administration.)

"Particular na focus on groundwork dahil ang pagsulong ng popularidad ni Marcos ay failure of our education system. Ang tunay na solusyon ay pag-educate sa mamamayan, sa masa sa kung ano ang nangyari," said Atty. Louie Santos of CARMMA National Capital Region.

(Particular focus on groundwork is needed because the rising popularity of Marcos is due to the failure of our education system. The real solution is to educate the people, the masses on what happened.)

Other members of the alliance are Kontra Tamad (Kontra Tambalang Marcos at Duterte), Mad Man (Mamamayan ayaw kay Defensor at Marcos Network), and youth groups like the student council of UP Manila and Spark Katipunan.

Some members of the alliance shaved their heads as a symbolic protest against what they say as greed for power by Marcos, Duterte, and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. The latter's party joined an alliance endorsing the tandem of Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio for next year's elections.

At least 8 petitions against Marcos have been filed at the Commission on Elections seeking his disqualification, cancelation of his certificate of candidacy, or a declaration of his being a nuisance candidate.

Marcos, Jr. emerged as top choice for President in the 2022 elections in a Social Weather Stations survey conducted last October, while Duterte-Carpio ranked second in the vice presidential category.

Duterte-Carpio said she chose to run with Marcos, Jr. because of his vast experience in politics from being a local official to senator.

At their caravan in Quezon City during the day, Marcos, Jr., according to a statement from his camp, told their supporters, "Ang pagpili po ninyo kay Marcos at Duterte ay boto ninyo para sa pagkakaisa, para sa pa mas mabuti at mas magandang kinabukasan ng ating bansa,” Marcos told his supporters."

(Choosing Marcos and Duterte is a vote for unity, for a better and brighter future of our country.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: