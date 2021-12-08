Catholic faithful attend the morning mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City on Dec. 8, 2021. Filipino Catholics were able to physically attend Mass commemorating the feast day of the Immaculate Conception, as COVID19 cases continue to decrease despite the threat of the omicron variant. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday's Feast of the Immaculate Conception urged Filipinos to strive for a "state of grace" every day.

The Catholic feast commemorates the Virgin Mary's conception without sin. It is a reminder of the importance of "total surrender to the Will of God na (that is) based on faith," said Robredo, a mother of three.

"Pangalawa, at tingin ko ‘yon ‘yong mas importante, ‘yong to strive every single day to be in the state of grace... Strive every single day to be holy," she said at a mass in Concepcion, Tarlac.

(Second, and I think this is more important, is to strive every day to be in the state of grace, strive every single day to be holy.)

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is a special non-working holiday in the Philippines, where 8 in 10 people are Catholics.

Robredo, who is seeking the presidency in next year's elections, was in the northern city of Baguio earlier this week, where she asked the religious sector to be a "very able" partner in pushing for political reforms.

The Vice President on Wednesday acknowledged her supporters who organized "lugaw" feeding programs, and free haircuts and rides, among others.

"Marami pa tayong puwedeng magawa. Walang maliit o malaking ambag ha," she said on Facebook.

(We can still do more. There is no big or small contribution.)