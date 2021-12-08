A pharmacy makes a sale in Quezon City on Jan. 3, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order that will regulate the prices of drugs and medicines used to address the leading causes of morbidity among Filipinos, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Duterte on Tuesday approved EO No. 155, which imposes the maximum retail and wholesale price for 34 drug molecules and 71 drug formulas, said his acting spokesman Karlo Nograles.

These drug molecules and formulas are "used in agents affecting bone metabolism, analgesics, anesthetics, anti-angina, antiarrhythmics, anti-asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease medicines, antibiotics, anticoagulants, anticonvulsants, antidiabetic drugs, antidiuretics, and antiemetics," Nograles said in a statement.

He said the order also covered molecules and formulas used in medicines against glaucoma, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, cancer, Parkinson's disease, overactive bladders, psoriasis, growth hormone inhibitors, immunosuppressant drugs, and iron chelating agents, among others.

The following table shows the regulated prices of these medicines.

This screenshot from Executive Order 155 lists medicines and their corresponding maximum wholesale price (MWP) and maximum retail price (MRP) This screenshot from Executive Order 155 lists medicines and their corresponding maximum wholesale price (MWP) and maximum retail price (MRP) This screenshot from Executive Order 155 lists medicines and their corresponding maximum wholesale price (MWP) and maximum retail price (MRP) This screenshot from Executive Order 155 lists medicines and their corresponding maximum wholesale price (MWP) and maximum retail price (MRP)

“This is part of efforts to improve access to affordable, quality medicines and reduce the health-related expenses of our countrymen, consistent with the goals of the Universal Health Care Act,” Nograles said.

The order requires the maximum retail price to be printed on the label of the medicine.

The list of medicines and their corresponding prices shall be reviewed by the health department, in consultation with the trade department 6 months from the effectivity of the EO, and every 6 months thereafter.

Violations of the drug regulations could lead to fines of P50,000 to P5 million.

Government last year also imposed a limit on the prices of 86 drug molecules or 133 drug formulas.

