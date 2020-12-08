Pasaherong nagpakita ng pekeng RT-PCR test result sa Davao airport, hinuli

Photo courtesy of the City Government of Davao

DAVAO CITY -- Hinaharang sa Francisco Bangoy International Airport ang isang babaeng pasahero na si alyas Che matapos napag-alamang peke ang ipinakitang RT-PCR result, na isa sa mga travel requirements, nang dumating siya sa lungsod na ito Lunes ng umaga.

Ayon kay City Tourism Operations Office head Generose Tecson, sakay si Che sa Cebu Pacific flight mula Maynila at nagpakita ng negative RT-PCR result ng Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory sa Mandaluyong City na may petsang December 5, 2020.

Lumabas umano sa online verification na ang dokumento ay pag-aari ng isang Ramil Gabuyo.

“In our verification counters, we ask for the hard or soft copy of the submitted RT-PCR result of their health declaration form and scan it. In this recent case, after we scanned (the test result) a different name came out in the QR,” ani Tecson.

Ito na ang ikatlong insidente sa lungsod na may nahuling pasahero ng eroplano na nagbigay ng pekeng COVID-19 test result.

Ayon sa lokal na pamahalaan, dinala sa himpilan ng pulisya ang mga violator at sinampahan ng kaso.

Dagdag ni Tecson, maaaring ayaw nilang sumailalim sa swab test o kaya gustong umalis agad pagdating sa airport.

Nagbabala naman si Mayor Sara Duterte sa mga pasaherong darating sa paliparan na huwag nang ipeke ang COVID-19 test result dahil libre ang RT-PCR test sa F. Bangoy Airport sa lungsod.

“There is really no reason kung ngano mag- effort sila or mupalit sila o mokuha sila o magbuhat sila anang mga fake RT-PCR results. Dili jud ni sya ginapalampas, ginapareport nato og ginapasakaan og kaso. Mas mudako na ilang problema,” ayon sa alkalde.

(There is really no reason for them to make such an effort to buy, get, or make fake RT-PCR) results. We don’t give any consideration on that, we report it, and file a case. They would now face a bigger problem.)

-- Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

