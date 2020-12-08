Palace to firecracker makers: Find a different job

Revelers light up firecrackers to welcome 2018 in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on 2018 New Year’s Eve. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Manufacturers of firecrackers should look for an alternative livelihood as President Rodrigo Duterte mulls its total ban, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Duterte said Monday that firecrackers are dangerous and he may totally ban them "by mid-year," for "reasons of public safety and health."

"Gaya ng sinabi kagabi ng Presidente, kinakailangan aalahanin din iyong mga taong nakasalalay sa paggawa ng paputok bilang hanapbuhay," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(As the President said, those relying on firecrackers as their livelihood should be kept in mind.)

"Kumbaga, binigyan na ng warning ng Presidente: humanap na kayo ng ibang hanapbuhay dahil sa susunod na taon, magkakaroon na tayo ng absolute firecrackers ban," he told reporters.

(In other words, the President gave a warning: find another livelihood because next year, we will have an absolute firecrackers ban.)

Watch more in iWantTFC Video courtesy of PTV

Last January, the Department of Health said firecracker-related injuries were down 35 percent from Dec. 21 to early morning of Jan. 1, 2020, during the same comparable period leading to New Year's Day in 2019.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Duterte’s 2017 executive order limiting the use of firecrackers in the country could be credited for the decrease, along with the information campaign of the agency.

The President also banned firecrackers when he was still mayor of Davao City.

"Kagaya sa amin, sa amin maganda man. New Year, Pasko, we celebrate it with the family. May music, lahat na. Gaiety and all. Walang nasusugatan, walang namamatay," he said in his Monday speech.

(It's good in our area. New Year, Christmas, we celebrate it with the family. There is music, everything, gaiety and all. No one is hurt, nobody dies.)

Duterte also warned Filipinos to refrain from firing their guns to make noise during the eves of Christmas and New Year.

"Kapag nahuli ka dito sa pagpaputok mo...papahirapan kita," he said. "Sabihin ko sa mga pulis, 'wag niyong linisin mga kubeta niyo sa preso...wag niyo linisin sa Pasko pati New Year.' Kasi diyan ko ipasok 'yung mga p*********g 'yan," the President said.

(If I catch you, I will make you suffer. I'll tell the police, don't clean the jails' toilets on Christmas and New Year. Put the sons of w**** there.)