Iran top court upholds death sentence vs dissident journalist

DUBAI — Iran's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam for fueling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Yes, the Supreme Court... has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case," spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website.

The son of a pro-reform Shi'ite cleric, Zam headed Amadnews, which had more than 1 million followers on social media before it was suspended by the messaging app Telegram in 2018 after Iran accused it of carrying calls for violence during the protests.

The channel soon re-appeared under a new name.

Last October, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had "trapped" Zam, who had been given political asylum in France and was also based in other parts of Europe, in a "complex operation using intelligence deception."

More details to follow.

RELATED STORIES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

PH Envoy: Repatriation efforts still underway despite seemingly easing Middle East tensions