Filipino fined P170,000 for breaking Taiwan quarantine rule for 8 seconds

MANILA - Taiwanese authorities have fined a Filipino migrant worker P170,000 after he was caught on a surveillance camera breaking quarantine rules for 8 seconds.

The man was holed up at a hotel in the southern port city of Kaohsiung when he briefly exited his room into the hallway, according to Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency (CNA).

The man left something outside the door of a friend who was also self-isolating -- a violation of the city's mandatory 14-day quarantine. The penalty ranges from NT$100,000 to 1 million.

The 8-second breach was caught on security camera that prompted the hotel staff to report the incident to authorities. The violator was slapped with a NT$100,000-fine.

Due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases, the city government asked hotel managers to closely monitor guests who are undergoing quarantine.

There are 56 hotels in Kaohsiung that offer some 3,000 rooms for quarantine. The return of fishermen in Kaohsiung port in November was cited as reason for the increase in coronavirus infections, the CNA reported.

Since November, 9 foreign migrant workers in Kaohsiung have violated quarantine rules, according to the city government.

Taiwan has been praised for quick and effective action against the pandemic, having kept its COVID-19 cases to 716, with 7 deaths.

(NT$1 = P1.7026]

