Enforcing physical distancing in Divisoria
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 08 2020 02:14 PM
Members of the Manila Police District Station 2 holds a rattan stick (yantok) as they enforce physical distancing at the Divisoria market on Recto Avenue, Manila City on Tuesday. Police officers will be acting as social distancing patrollers to ensure that health and safety protocols are followed in public markets during the holiday season.
COVID-19, physical distancing, Divisoria, Recto Avenue, MPD, yantok, rattan sticks, multimedia, multimedia photo
- /business/12/08/20/australia-to-make-facebook-google-pay-news-outlets-for-content
- /life/12/08/20/queen-elizabeth-loves-dogs-so-much-daniel-craigs-james-bond-met-3-of-her-royal-corgis
- /overseas/12/08/20/hong-kong-to-impose-new-coronavirus-restrictions-to-battle-fourth-wave
- /overseas/12/08/20/uk-starts-mass-covid-vaccination-program
- /news/12/08/20/gatchalian-seeks-probe-on-toll-operators-compliance-with-concession-deals