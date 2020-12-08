Counter-terrorism chief died of gunshot wound after office shooting: NBI

MANILA — A gunshot to the abdomen killed the National Bureau of Investigation's Counter Terrorism Division chief following a shooting incident inside his office late Monday evening, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

“CTD Chief (Raoul) Manguerra died of a gunshot wound inside his office at the CTD," NBI Deputy Director and spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said in a statement to the media.

“The NBI is in a deep state of mourning. We condole with the family, relatives and friends of Chief Manguerra,” he added.

The Philippine flag at the NBI was at half-mast on Tuesday as news of Manguerra’s death spread.

According to a police report from the Manila Police Homicide Division, Manguerra sustained a gunshot wound on his abdomen in a shooting incident inside his office at around 11:39 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

The official, 49, was rushed to the Manila Doctors Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 12:02 a.m., December 8.

There was no information as to who shot Manguerra and what type of weapon was recovered from the scene.

Manguerra’s live-in partner, lawyer Ma. Rosario Bernardo, told Manila Police’s Homicide Division that she received a call from an NBI-CTD personnel about the incident.

She proceeded to the hospital where she was told that Manguerra’s driver and an NBI employee had brought the official to the hospital.

She also disclosed Manguerra was suffering from stage 3 colon cancer.

Bernardo told police she preferred that the NBI handle the investigation.

Lavin said NBI OIC Director Eric Distor has ordered a “thorough investigation into the incident including a lockdown on the NBI premises immediately after the incident.”