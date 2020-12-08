'Cold-blooded murder': Kampo ng napaslang na NDF consultants bumuwelta

MAYNILA — Iginigiit ng anak ng napaslang na National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) consultants na sina Agaton Topacio at Eugenia Magpantay na walang kapasidad na manlaban ang may edad na niyang mga magulang.

"My parents are already retired... And they’re both suffering from illnesses basically due to old age... they could not have fought back," sabi ni VJ Topacio, anak ng mga biktima.

Maaalalang sinabi ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na "nanlaban" ang dalawa noong alas-3 ng madaling araw ng Nobyembre 25 sa dapat sana'y operasyon lang upang mag-serve ng search warrant.

Pero sabi ni Topacio, hindi pinagbigyan ang kaniyang mga magulang na depensahan ang sarili nila sa korte.

"They should have given us a chance to defend my parents in court. Whatever allegations they had, they don't have the right to take the lives of my parents that way," aniya.

Sa isang pahayag, mariing kinondena ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) ang insidente. Bukod daw sa matatanda na sina Topacio at Magpantay at wala nang kakayanang manlaban, paglabag din diumano sa Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) ang ginawa sa kanila.

"The police liquidation of the couple is the most recent in the string of killings and legal persecution against peace consultants of the NDFP in violation of JASIG... We reject the claims of the police that the couple resisted arrest and were killed in a firefight. In their physical state, the couple would not have been able to manage the sheer number of weapons claimed to be found in the scene, much less put up a rigorous gun battle," anang CPP.

Ito rin ang puna ni CPP founder Joma Sison at NDFP negotiating panel chair Julie de Lima, na kinondena rin ang police operation.

"In the strongest terms, we condemn the PNP for the cold-blooded murder of comrades Magpantay and Topacio... They were in their late 60s and had retired from active service in the revolutionary movement due to health problems," sabi nina Sison at De Lima sa isang pahayag.

Nauna nang nanindigan ang PNP na hindi sumuko nang payapa ang mag-asawa.

"Wala sa tanda 'yan... Sila ay matagal na sa underground movement, so properly trained din ang mga 'yan. Hindi naman gagawa ang mga pulis natin ng labag sa batas unless their lives are threatened," sabi ni PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas.

Sa "Human Rights Emergency in the Philippines" webinar ng grupong Karapatan, dumalo ang Commission on Human Rights at sinabing sa gawa at hindi sa salita nasusukat ang sinseridad ng pamahalaan sa pagpoprotekta sa karapatang pantao.

"It’s useless to talk about human rights when we see continued killings, we see continued killings on the ground, we see red-tagging being perpetrated by high-level officials of this government. So when we talk about human rights, we also have to act accordingly," ani CHR commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit.

—Ulat ni Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News