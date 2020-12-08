'Brutal murder' of elderly peace consultants condemned

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A son of slain National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultants on Tuesday denounced what he called a "cold-blooded and brutal murder" of his parents from the hands of the police.

Speaking to ANC's "Matters of Fact," human rights lawyer VJ Topacio said his elderly and ailing parents -- Agaton Topacio and Eugenia Magpantay -- could not had fought back when police raided the couple's house in Angono, Rizal.

"Buti pa nga sa movies, the police are saying, 'Napapalibutan na namin kayo. Sumuko na kayo.' Here it's simply cold-blooded and brutal murder," he said.

(It's better in the movies. The police will say, 'We've got you surrounded. Surrender now'...)

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Debold Sinas earlier said the couple allegedly resisted arrest when authorities served a search warrant on Nov. 25 at 3 a.m.

He also said it wasn't impossible the couple exchanged gunfire with the police.

"It's not based on age. You know, there are some elderly people who still kill," Sinas said in Filipino.

But VJ said his parents would have called a lawyer instead of resisting arrest.

"They should have given us a chance to defend my parents in court. Whatever allegations they had, they don't have the right to take the lives of my parents that way," he said.

VJ said his parents, who had retired from the communist underground movement, suffered numerous gunshot wounds. He has yet to receive a copy of the medico legal report.

"They were longtime retired... They couldn’t longer bear the difficulties in the mountains, so they came back in the city and was living in that house for more than a year now," he said.

VJ also said they were only able to retrieve the remains of their parents 4 days after the supposed raid. He said they were "thrown around" to different police stations and went to several hospitals and morgues.

"We actually really had no information whether my parents were still living or already dead. There was zero effort or contact from the police to us," he said. He only learned about the alleged raid when told by a neighbor.

VJ said they would file charges against the police and was cooperating with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and various groups.

His father would have turned 69 Monday while his mother's birthday was next week. They were the latest NDFP consultants killed this year.

Randall Echanis was killed in his home in Quezon City in August while Randy Malayao was shot dead inside a bus last year.