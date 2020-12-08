'Be kind,' Duterte tells Filipinos on Feast of Immaculate Conception

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a public address from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Dec. 7, 2020. Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday urged Filipinos to "be kind to one another" as Catholics marked the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

The feast, which celebrates the doctrine that preserved the mother of Christ from original sin from her conception, is "also an affirmation of the virtues of a mother's pure and unconditional love," said Duterte.

"Let us all draw strength from the holy life and example of the Virgin Mary so we may remain steadfast, joyous and hopeful amidst the many challenges we face today as a nation," the President said in a statement.

"May her Immaculate Conception guide us all, whatever faith we may hold, to be kind to one another during these trying times as we look forward to a better future in this life and beyond," he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo said the feast reflects the idea that all become pure through the love of God.

"Nawa’y manatiling matatag ang ating pananalig, at patuloy natin itong isadiwa sa pagtakwil sa kasalanan, at palaging pagmamahal at pagtulong sa ating kapwa," she said in a statement.

(May our faith remain strong, and may we continue to renounce sin, and may always love and help each other.)

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is a special non-working holiday.

