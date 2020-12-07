'Babangon tayo': Duterte shares message of hope in PTV Christmas station ID

President Rodrigo Duterte gave Filipinos a short message of hope in the government broadcaster's Christmas station ID.

Entitled "Tuloy ang Pasko, Basta't Magkakasama Tayo," the People's Television Network's (PTV) holiday station ID focused on bringing encouragement to Filipinos as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, Duterte advised everyone to stay vigilant and hope for better days.

"Mga kababayan, maging laging handa. Babangon tayo para sa bayan," he said.

(My countrymen, let us always be ready. We will rise up for our country.)

Watch the full video below.