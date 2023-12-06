'Walking pneumonia' cases in PH already recovered: DOH

The Department of Health has clarified that the four patients diagnosed with Mycoplasma pneumoniae or "walking pneumonia" have already recovered.

"Only 4 (0.08%) of the confirmed influenza-like illnesses cases from January up to November 25, 2023 were due to M. pneumoniae or 'Walking Pneumonia'. All these cases have recovered. More than half of confirmed ILI cases were due to other well-known and commonly detected pathogens. We have medicines that can treat M. pneumoniae; and we can easily prevent its transmission," DOH said in a statement.

It reiterated that the detected cases are "not new".

The agency also gave more details on the symptoms of walking pneumonia.

"Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a known and common pathogen. It causes different infections, including colds and pneumonia. It is one of the influenza-like illnesses (ILIs), which presents as fever, sore throat, and cough. Younger children may have cold-like symptoms. While all age groups can be affected, those with weak immune system and living in closed settings are at higher risk for more severe disease. Filipino doctors and medical personnel in our hospitals can treat M. pneumoniae and have the medicines for it," it said.

"Here in the Philippines, the DOH has previously detected M. pneumoniae using various methods. DOH surveillance systems are able to detect ILIs, and can confirm through laboratories what may be causing them," it added.

DOH said transmission of Mycoplasma pneumoniae and other respiratory pathogens can be prevented "through regular handwashing, masking, ensuring adequate ventilation, and updating our vaccinations."

Earlier, DOH said there are four confirmed cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae or "walking pneumonia" among reported Influenza-like Illness (ILI), as of Nov. 25.

Responding to queries from the media, DOH explained "existing surveillance is among ILI cases only", and that Mycoplasma pneumoniae is "not a novel or new pathogen and has been previously detected among local cases."

"Looking at the trend this 2023, cases have started to increase during late August on morbidity week (MW) 34 and a higher number of cases was sustained over the next several weeks. However, the case increase has started to slow down with a total of 9,834 ILI cases reported in the recent three to four weeks or MW 44 to 45 (October 29- November 11, 2023)-- 11% lower than the 11,106 cases reported two weeks prior," the agency said.

"Based on the five-year data, ILI cases are expected to continue declining in the coming weeks but are expected to rise again by the start of January," it added.

DOH also clarified walking pneumonia is "not a notifiable disease globally".

"The DOH can scan but we depend on what the media or the World Health Organization (WHO) will report. So far, the only country that has recorded incidents of Mycoplasma pneumonia is China," it said.

'No outbreak' in PH

There is still no outbreak of walking pneumonia in the Philippines, according to Health Sec. Ted Herbosa as he faced the Commission on Appointments on Dec. 5.

"Totoo po not only in China but now other countries in Europe have recorded increase in respiratory illness in children. Attributed po ito sa hindi bagong virus, previous microbes, microplasma pneumonia, yung Respiratory Syncytial Virus at saka yung influenza," he said.

"Sa Philippines po, wala pang outbreak according to our epidemiology bureau, although marami ang cases because ito po talaga yung season ng respiratory illness and my advices is the same, yung natutunan natin nung COVID, yung social distancing at saka pagsuot ng face mask, cough etiquette para hindi magkahawaan. Kung may sakit ang bata, wag nang papapasukin para hindi makahawa ng ibang bata sa eskwelahan," he added.

The agency admitted that the said disease may already have entered the country, and is not just being officially categorized as walking pneumonia.

"Nagkaroon na tayo niyan. Maraming taon na na-confirm dito sa atin, maaaring meron kaya lang di naco-confirm. Ang pagbibigay ng antibiotics ay sapat na na maghinala tayo na meron din tayo no'n... Kung sakaling ang ubo niyo ay tumatagal ng dalawa hanggang apat na linggo, maaring ito ay walking pneumonia," said DOH Usec. Eric Tayag.

The official explained samples from patients are no longer being tested.

"Mahina iyong reporting natin sapagkat ang doktor ay hindi pinapa-test sa microplasma pneumonia iyong mga sample. Pag sila ay nagsuspetsa binibigyan nila kaagad ng antibiotics... Magsususpetsa lang tayo. Kasi nga may mga survey ng nakaraang taon na halos kalahati ng community-acquired pneumonia ay walking pneumonia. So iyong doctor, titingnan niya lang sa chest x-ray, 'di na niya pate-test, start na niya ng antibiotics," Tayag said.

As of Nov. 11, 180,000 cases of respiratory illnesses have been recorded.

Tayag said there has been an increase in number of patients, but it is only now that they are being highlighted amid reports of walking pneumonia in China.

He advised the public to still take a COVID-19 test as needed.