Students and alumni of Mindanao State University (MSU) light candles on Dec. 5, 2023 in front of the gymnasium inside the MSU campus in Marawi City, site of the deadly bombing during a Mass on December 3. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Thursday appealed to the public to be wary of suspicious emails after it monitored a number of bomb threats following Sunday’s deadly bombing of a Catholic mass at the Mindanao State University in Marawi.

“Noong isang araw ay sunod-sunod ang bomb threat na naitala natin at yan naman po ay nirespondehan agad ng PNP at nakikiusap tayo sa ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat tayo sa mga tinatanggap na email dahil itong mga bomb threat na ito ay ini-course through the email,” PNP spokesman Col. Jean Fajardo said.

Based on the investigation of the Anti-Cybercrime Group, most of the circulating emails originated from outside the country, she said in a televised briefing.

“Lalong-lalo na itong email na galing umano sa isang Takehiro Karasawa na diumano’y isang Japanese lawyer, fake ito at in fact noong September and October, meron tayong namonitor through our cyber patrolling na paikot-ikot at paulit-ulit ang mga ang email na ito at hindi lamang limitado sa Pilipinas, meron din ganitong same content ng email sa South Korea, sa Taiwan, sa China," Fajardo said.

"Nakikipag-ugnayan na ang ating PNP Anti-Cybercrime group sa ating mga foreign counterparts para ma-trace ang origin nitong email na ito,” the official added.

As Christmas approaches, the PNP will maintain "maximum police presence" in places of worship, transportation hubs, major thoroughfare, and other crowded areas, said Fajardo.

“Kaya pagdating po ng December 15 ay suspendido na po ang mga leave po ng ating mga police para masiguro po natin na may mga sufficient number of PNP personnel po tayong naka-deploy sa mga areas of convergence po,” she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC