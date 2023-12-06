Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), presents to the members of the Finance Subcommittee the highlights of the proposed P1.9 billion budget of his agency next year on September 28, 2022. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA - Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said they will take all the comments and objections on the peace dialogue positively.

According to Galvez, they already expect the mixed reactions as soon as they had a dialogue with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the political arm of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“During our dialogue with the CPP-NPA-NDF we expect na magkaroon talaga ng tinatawag na public view, and we welcome that kasi yung lahat ng mga objections and also yung tinatawag na insights na possibility na magiging challenges natin, take it positively. So 'yung comment po ni vice president we will take it positively considering that our end goal is to really end armed struggle,” Galvez said.

OPAPRU called the joint statement an achievement of a significant peace milestone with the CPP-NPA-NDFP.



They say the joint agreement is the result of the back channeling and exploratory talks.



It also added that the intention of both parties is clear, which is to end the armed conflict, end armed struggle and the transformation of the CPP-NPA-NDFP.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier expressed her objection to the peace talks, calling it "an agreement with the devil."

The NDFP shrugged off the comment, as there are other government officials who are supportive of the peace process.

CALLS FOR PUBLIC SUPPORT

Galvez also called on the public to support the peace dialogue which may happen between the government and the NDFP.

"Ako po ay nananawagan sa ating mamamayan, especially sa ating mga pulis, sa ating mga tinatawag na kasamahan sa gobyerno at ang ating kasamahan din sa kabilang panig," said Galvez.

"Ito na po ang panahon na tayo-tayo ay magka-isa. More than 53 years na po tayo, ang atin pong bayan [ay] divided because of the differences of views," he added.

"Ngayon po, pwede po nating i-harmonize 'yan at pag-usapan. Sana po ay bigyan kami ng pagkakataon."



He added the peace dialogue is different from the previous peace negotiations.



“Kakaiba po ito, dahil ating ginagawa natin dito kung ano po ang mapag-uusapan sa table ... Magkakaroon po tayo ng consultation, massive at extensive consultation. At the same time, bago po ma-approve ng both parties kailangan po talaga ng public consultation,” he added.



Galvez said the format of the peace dialogue will be based on the framework agreement, where the parameters and terms of reference on where to start the final settlement will be discussed.



“Gagawa po tayo ng road map, yun pong road map ang wala sa mga previous agreement na hindi po natupad,” he added.



Galvez said the road map was proven to be effective in the MILF peace process, which was included from the start until the negotiations were finished.



According to Galvez, there are 39,000 rebels that have already returned to the folds of the government.



Around 9,000 of them are regular combatants.



“Marami po sa kanila ang nakakulong, kaya humihingi po sila ng tinatawag na tulong po sa atin. Kasi it is the moral obligation of the government na bumalik na sila sa pamahalaan,” Galvez added.



This figure is the target of the government, according to Galvez, to benefit the National Amnesty Proclamation of the government which will run for 2 years.



By next year, around 9,900 will be the target beneficiaries.



The allotted budget, according to Galvez, is P83 million but they are still asking for an additional P73 million in anticipation for possible additional demands of the program.



Galvez said they are now just waiting for the ratification of both the congress and the senate for the amnesty program to pursue.



They hope it will be ratified before the year ends.

RELATED VIDEO