MSU bombing suspects involved in other attacks: PNP

Students and alumni of Mindanao State University (MSU) light candles on Dec. 5, 2023 in front of the gymnasium inside the MSU campus in Marawi City, site of the deadly bombing during a Mass on December 3. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The two suspects in a deadly explosion during a Catholic mass in Marawi City last weekend were involved in other previous attacks, the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

The PNP earlier identified the suspects as Kadapi Mimbesa also known as "Engineer" and Arsani Membisa alias "Lapitos.

Engineer is believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) expert who has existing warrants of arrest for cases of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and illegal possession of explosive device.

"’Yung kanilang mga kaso ay doon sa previous involvement nila. Hindi pa sila nahuhuli, kaya tayo may kopya ng kanilang mga litrato. Nang pinakita natin ang mga mukha nila sa witnesses, readily naidentify nila," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

"Ongoing ang pursuit operations natin para mahuli ang POIs na naidentify natin," she said in a televised public briefing.

She added that the PNP is in close coordination with the military for the immediate arrest of the suspects. Another unidentified individual is being pursued as he could have served as the lookout and accomplice of the suspects.



“Maliban sa dalawang POIs (persons of interest) na na-identify natin, may isa pa tayong hinahanap at iniimbestigahan dahil ito po ay nagsilbing lookout during the incident,” Fajardo said.



The Maute Group took control of Marawi City in 2017, and held it through five months of ground offensives and air strikes by the military.



Sunday's blast at the Mindanao State University (MSU) gym in Marawi City killed four people and injured 50 others.