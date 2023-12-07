MANILA - The camp of Sonshine Media Network International hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz is set to appeal the contempt order of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises.

“Pupunta pa rin kami, and we are requesting the good committee na i-consider for humanitarian reason and for the spirit of Christmas, maybe they will reconsider that contempt order,” SMNI legal officer Atty. Mark Tolentino said.

The House panel is set to resume its hearing on SMNI’s alleged fake news peddling and red-tagging on Monday.

Tolentino added that they are also preparing to bring the matter to the Supreme Court, should the panel reject their appeal.

“Ang gumagawa doon si Secretary Harry Roque, mag-file tayo ng petition for certiorari on the ground of grave abuse of discretion, amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction on the part of the Committee on Franchise, and petition for habeas corpus for the illegal detention and arrest,” he said.

Badoy and Celiz were cited in contempt by the committee last Tuesday for “refusing to answer question in a relevant inquiry” and for “acting in a disrespectful manner”.

Celiz refused to name his source, who gave the erroneous information on House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s alleged P1.8 billion travel expenses. Badoy, meanwhile, gave inconsistent responses to questions regarding her show’s advertisers.

In protest of their detention, the two SMNI hosts refused to eat and have been taking only water since 1 p.m. Wednesday. Their lawyer said they will continue the “hunger strike” until released from house detention.

House Committee on Legislative Franchises Chairperson Rep. Gus Tambunting however said the panel is already “used to this.”.

“Prerogative nila ‘yun. Iginagalang natin ang desisyon nila,” Tambunting said.

He noted that there is a faster way to be released from detention.

“What we want right now is for him to identify the source. He named that is employee of the Senate and I think he is also duty bound to make sure that that person exists at hindi po kathang-isip lang ito,” Tambunting said.

He also defended the actions of his committee against accusations of grave abuse of discretion.

“Due process was given. We were fair, four times tinanong, executive session ibinibigay, legal counsel nagbigay pa rin. Lahat na ng hiningi nila ay ibinigay na ng committee,” he said.

Based on the last two hearings, the committee chair believes SMNI violated certain provisions of its franchise. But Tambunting said the panel will still have to discuss the issue of franchise revocation.

“You can see already that (Sections) 4, 10, and 11 were violated. Unless they can disprove otherwise during the hearing of the bill revoking the franchise, then that we’ll have to go through.”

For the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, red-taggers should be held accountable for their actions, but the group rejects the shutdown of any media outfit.

“While we condemn red-tagging, we do not condone moves to shut down any media outfit. NUJP maintains that free expression should be upheld and respected. This right, however, also has limitations. Hate speech, especially inciting to violence, should not be tolerated. Red-taggers therefore must be held accountable for their specific actions,” NUJP Secretary General Len Olea.