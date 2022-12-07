Schools, offices evacuated after Magnitude-5.3 quake

MANILA — Students and office workers were among those who evacuated from their buildings in Metro Manila following the magnitude 5.3 quake that was felt in the region Wednesday afternoon.

Classes were temporarily suspended at the Far Eastern University (FEU) in Manila after tremors were felt in classrooms, especially those in higher floors.

Students said an alarm rang as guards advised them to evacuate to the campus’ grandstand area.

Inspectors checked for damages in the buildings and only allowed students back in when it was deemed safe.

Classes resumed just before 2 p.m., around half an hour since the evacuation.

Meanwhile, employees, tenants, and clients of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) office in Pasay City also evacuated the building following the quake.

LOOK: Workers & clients at the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration building in Pasay City also evacuated for nearly half an hour after the M 5.3 quake felt in Metro Manila. No damages were found in the building during inspection, OWWA said.

OWWA said no damages were found in the old building, and eventually allowed people back in.

