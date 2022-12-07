Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Wednesday said that she will tap the legal division of the Department of Education (DepEd) to look into the fighting incident between 2 students from Colegio San Agustin Makati.

"With regard doon sa school we will refer it to the legal strand of the Department of Education to look into kung ano ang puwedeng discussion with the Colegio San Agustin," Duterte said in an ambush interview with reporters at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CPP) in Pasay City.

She expects that the school will conduct its own investigation on the matter.

"We leave to the school authorities ng CSA na makapag-conduct ng investigation and mag-pursue ng charges if not at all necessary based on their investigation," she added.

On Wednesday, the school told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that they do not condone violence and bullying.

It is also investigating the incident, said Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada, the school's spokesperson, adding that they are now discussing measures to prevent the same case from happening.

The students' brawl occurred on Monday, December 5, inside one of the comfort rooms of the school, the video of which has gone viral.

The students involved have been temporarily suspended.